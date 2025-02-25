It’s only February, but the sun’s out, and Vizagites… are staying in. Though summer officially kicks off in Andhra on March 1, the rising temperatures in Visakhapatnam are already making it feel like mid-April. Despite our love for the sand and sea, summer in Vizag is no joke—humidity levels skyrocket, stepping outside feels like an extreme sport, and power cuts become an unwanted guest.

But in these trying times, laughter is our best medicine! And so, here are 10 memes about summer in Visakhapatnam that you’ll relate to.

1. Winter? Never heard of her

One day, you’re enjoying foggy mornings and crisp air; the next, you’re waking up drenched in sweat, questioning whether winter was ever real. In Vizag, the cold season sneaks in for about a week, just enough for us to flex our hoodies, and then vanishes without a trace.

Even recent weather reports have confirmed the temperatures are unusually high for February—guess summer decided to arrive early!

2. You and summer plans: a forbidden love

We all dream of picture-perfect summers—beach days, road trips, and cute outfits. But reality has other plans. The moment you step out, humidity drains your body of every last bit of energy, your clothes stick to you like cling wrap, and suddenly, staying home with the AC on full blast sounds way more appealing

3. In summer, you always shower twice

Step out of a shower in Vizag’s summer, and you’re already sweating before you can change into your clothes. Is it leftover bathwater or pure summer suffering? Who knows?

4. The villains of summer in Visakhapatnam

The power cut is an unspoken tradition of summer in Visakhapatnam, but sometimes it feels like the electricity board is really out for us. While there are normal, reasonably timed power cuts, they still go overboard and cut power for hours at a time.

5. The final boss

You thought winter made them disappear? Wrong. They’re back with a vengeance, ready to drain your blood and buzz in your ear at ungodly hours.

6. The Holy Trinity of summer survival

Mangoes, coconut water, and watermelon—the unsung heroes keeping us hydrated and sane.

7. Mangoes can make or break friendships

If you don’t like mangoes, be prepared for judgment, side-eyes, and possibly being disowned by your friend group.

8. Electricity bill being the favourite child

Summer in Visakhapatnam means one thing—the electricity bill is going up, and of course, your parents are going to do everything in their power to fight it. At the most, you have 15 minutes of time together with your air conditioner before you start hearing, “It’s not even that hot. Turn it off.”

9. The daily weather disappointment

Checking the weather every morning, hoping for some breeze or even a hint of relief, only to be greeted by the same scorching forecast—feels personal, right?

10. When even the safe spaces are taken

Dreaming of cooling off in a swimming pool? Think again. What was supposed to be a refreshing escape can quickly turn into a people-packed nightmare.

So there you have it—summer in Visakhapatnam summed up in memes! Which one do you relate to the most? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.