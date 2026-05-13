Visakhapatnam cyber crime police nab online cricket betting gang

The Visakhapatnam Cyber ​​Crime police have busted the online cricket betting gang, operating from Kolkata in West Bengal.

According to city Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, members of the gang were running the racket through different apps.

A case was registered at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station and a thorough investigation was taken up. As part of the investigation, the activities of the gang in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts came to light. Based on the mobile data collected of the accused, a team of the Visakhapatnam Cyber ​​Crime police went to Kolkata and with the help of the police there, raided a house in the Regent Park area recently.

The main accused Pakharani Karan alias Alex alias Gabbar along with his accomplices Sarasa Agarwal, Arvind Viridi, Karan Singh, Syed Amanat Hussain, Ambuj Gopi and Paras Agarwal were arrested.

The police seized mobile phones, laptops, bank passbooks, cheques, notebooks, passports and other key digital evidences from the accused. Investigation is on to identify more accused in the case and track financial transactions.

The Visakhapatnam City Police have appealed to the public to stay away from such illegal online betting activities and to inform the police if they have any information about the activities of anyone conducting online cricket betting.

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