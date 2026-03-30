Every city has those go-to food spots that become famous for just one dish. In Vizag too, some restaurants have built a loyal fanbase, thanks to a single item on their menu that people keep coming back for. Imagine the crackle as a golden, paper-thin dosa hits a hot griddle, the wafting aroma of fresh spices in a steaming biriyani, or the sight of a glossy dessert slice that begs to be devoured.

Here is a list of restaurants known for one famous dish:

1. Eaters Stop

This place has become one of Vizag’s most loved spots, thanks to the absolutely delectable food, reasonable pricing, and attractive discounts. We have all definitely ordered from here more than once. While their Paneer 65, Chicken 65, and non-vegetarian biryani are popular, the dish they excel at is their Kaju Paneer biryani. What sets this biriyani apart is the generous use of crunchy roasted cashews paired with soft paneer cubes, all infused with a blend of aromatic spices. The rice is fluffy and flavorful, with just the right balance of richness from ghee and a subtle sweetness from caramelised onions.

Address: Eaters Stop, Dwaraka Nagar.

2. FoodEx

One of the city’s OG bakeries, this spot remains unbeatable when it comes to desserts and baked goods. Many of us grew up celebrating special occasions with cakes and pastries from here, and for some, it was the perfect hangout after school. Even now, the bakery stays updated with current food trends, featuring a menu that showcases the latest favourites.

Address: Food Ex, Siripuram.

3. Gluttons Garage

The restaurant’s meticulous and authentic preparation of Italian cuisine has undoubtedly kept us coming back for more. However, it was their Lebanese pizza that quickly became a favourite among customers. This thin-crust pizza is topped with a unique homemade sweet and savoury sauce, cheese, fresh basil, smoked peppers, and sun-dried tomato slices. If you haven’t tried it yet, you are truly missing out!

Address: Gluttons Garage, Pandurangapuram.

4. Upland Bistro

Along with its Mediterranean and continental dishes, Upland Bistro in Vizag is also known for its wide variety of authentic desserts. Their Blueberry Tres Leches is among the most indulgent desserts you can try in the city.

Address: Upland Bistro, Waltair Uplands, Siripuram.

5. Sri Sairam Parlour

Crispy dosas here truly hit different! Known as one of the longest-standing eateries in Vizag, this place has perfected the art of a classic Telugu breakfast over the years. With golden, paper-thin dosas served hot off the griddle alongside flavourful chutneys and sambar, it continues to be a go-to spot for locals craving an authentic and satisfying start to the day.

Address: Sri Sairam Parlour, Diamond Park.

From the crisp and fragrant to the rich and indulgent, these eateries are synonymous with that one dish they do exceptionally well, drawing food lovers in with tastes and smells that linger long after the meal is over.

Also read: We Found Out the 8 Most Ordered Foods in Vizag and the Results Are Deliciously Surprising!

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