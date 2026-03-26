Vizag’s vibrant food culture is reflected in the dishes people keep going back to again and again. From nostalgic old budget-friendly restaurant favourites to hotel classics, some foods have become go-to orders for both locals and visitors. This list includes some of the most ordered foods in Vizag that continue to win hearts across the city. Here is a list of some of the most ordered foods in Vizag: 1. Chicken Dum Biriyani As most of you must have already guessed, for many Vizagites, chicken dum biryani is more than just a dish; it’s an emotion. From late-night cravings to weekend plans with friends, a plate of aromatic, spicy biryani is almost a staple in the city’s food culture. Chicken dum biriyani had to be at the top of this list, as we seldom miss celebrating without biriyani. Where to find: Eaters Stop, Paradise and Satyam Multicuisine Restaurant

2. Pizzas

From students gathering to friends and cousins’ sleepovers, we always rely on pizzas. From a variety of pizzas in veg and non-veg varieties, that come laden with cheese and toppings, pizzas have been a must-include dish for birthdays and get-togethers. Where to find: Upland Bistro, La Pinoz, Food Ex and Red Velvet

3. Garlic Bread

A dish loved by all age groups, this light and delightful snack comes with several variations, including plain garlic bread, cheesy garlic bread, veggie-loaded garlic bread and more. Where to find: Dominos, Gluttons Garage

4. Chocolate Milkshake

Thick, rich and icy chocolate milkshake with a variety of combinations including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Kit Kat, and cream and cookies add extra yumminess with their chunky texture. Where to find: Kevin’s Scale, Jack Frost, Thickshake Factory

5. Tiffins

While we often turn to kiosks and street-side vendors for a delicious plate of steaming hot dosas, idlis, and other tiffins, there are days when we prefer ordering breakfast instead of stepping out. On such mornings, tiffin centres come to the rescue. From decadent, tangy sponge dosas to crispy vadas, these comforting dishes offer the perfect, refreshing start to the day. Where to find: Chutney, Maa Nethi Vindu and Chutneys

6. Veg Thali

A veg thali in Vizag offers a fusion of flavours, bringing together a mix of dry and gravy-rich curries from both North and South Indian cuisines. This wholesome platter delivers a balanced and satisfying meal in one serving. Where to find: Spicy Venue and Daspalla Hotel

7. Burgers

Burgers have become a huge favourite among Vizagites, with the city embracing everything from classic fast-food chains to loaded gourmet burgers from local cafes. Where to find: Circas

8. Apollo Fish

Originating in Hyderabad, this mouthwatering dish is prepared in an aromatic, garlicky sauce packed with curry leaves. The fish, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, is tossed in a rich sauce that delivers a bold, spicy kick. Where to find: My Restaurant, Cascades, Dolphin Hotel

Vizag’s food scene is as dynamic and diverse as the city itself. Whether you’re a local with a favourite go-to spot or a visitor exploring the city’s flavours for the first time, these dishes are a great place to start. From the soul-warming comfort of a dum biryani to the bold kick of Apollo fish, every bite tells a story of Vizag’s rich culinary identity. So the next time you’re in the city, let your taste buds lead the way.