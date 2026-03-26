Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam Special Buses for Rama Navami

Special buses will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam on March 26 on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

According to a press note issued by RTC regional manager B Appala Naidu, the buses will depart from Visakhapatnam at 5 PM on Thursday (March 26) and reach Bhadrachalam the next day (Sri Rama Navami). After darshan, devotees can return by the same buses that depart from Bhadrachalam in the evening.

Devotees have been advised to avail themselves of the special services.

The regional manager said an online reservation facility was available for the service and advised the public to check the online portal to make their booking.

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