Rayavaram Bus Road Accident: 10 Charred to Death Near Markapuram

In a major road bus accident near Rayavaram of Markapuram district, 10 persons were charred to death and 20 others critically injured in the early hours of Thursday (March 26). According to reports, the accident occurred when a private travel bus and a tipper caught fire after a head-on collision.

The bus was on its way to Podili in Prakasam district from Jagityala in Telangana.

Following information, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to the nearby hospitals. It is learnt that 40 persons were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the road bus accident near Rayavaram of Markapuram district. On receipt of information, the Chief Minister talked to the officials concerned and enquired about the treatment being given to the injured passengers.

He also ordered for a comprehensive probe into the incident.

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