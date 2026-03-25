Andhra University Convocation 2025 Held in Visakhapatnam

Governor Abdul Nazeer has said the achievements made by Andhra University in its journey of 100 years is a matter of pride for the nation.

Participating as the chief guest in the 91st and 92nd joint convocation of the university held in Visakhapatnam on March 25, the Governor said: “Began its journey merely as an educational entity, it has today evolved into a renowned seat of knowledge recognised at both national and international levels.”

He remarked that Andhra University, over the past century, contributed thousands of students to society who have subsequently rendered distinguished services across various fields.” He noted that the university has played a pivotal role in moulding citizens endowed with knowledge, values, and a service-oriented mindset. The Governor paid tribute to the vision and services of eminent personalities such as Sir C R Reddy, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and Dr VS Krishna, who were instrumental in the university’s establishment. He expressed pride in the fact that illustrious figures like Nobel Laureate C V Raman and statistician C R Rao were associated with the university. The Governor further highlighted that Andhra University currently upholds high educational standards—holding a NAAC A++ grade and ISO certification—while remaining at the forefront of research, startups, patent registration, sports, and community service activities.

“Obtaining a degree is not an end itself, but rather the commencement of a new journey,” he said suggesting studends to move forward with self-confidence, a diligent work ethic, and strong moral values. He advised students to steer clear of politics within university campuses and instead focus their energies on academics and personality development. Finally, extending his congratulations to all the students who received degrees and medals, he expressed his hope that they would grow into responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to society.

Purnachandra Rao Saggurti, Vice Chairman of Bank of America and AU alumnus, and Tallavajjhala Patanjali Sastry, Central Sahitya Akademi awardee, graced the convocation as guests. District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad and Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari were also present.

Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar, AU Rector P King, Registrar K Rambabu, Academic Dean K Srinivasa Rao, along with principals, professors, former Vice-Chancellors, and other dignitaries participated in the event.

During the convocation, ‘Best Research Awards’ were presented to two professors, research medals for 17 individuals, and research prizes for 13 were presented.

While seven candidates received M.Phil. degrees, 441 received Ph.D. degrees.

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