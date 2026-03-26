The weekend is almost here, and it is time to refresh your watchlist for the weekend! Ranging from cinematic plotlines like Kaattaan starring Vijay Sethupathi to comedy releases, there’s something for every streamer. Here are some new OTT releases to stream this weekend.

New OTT releases to stream this weekend!

1. Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole

Harry Hole is a brilliant but troubled detective who is hunting a serial killer while battling a corrupt adversary, Tom Waaler, as they navigate through ethical grey areas.

On Netflix

2. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

A bride has a gut feeling that something horrifying will happen at her wedding. While others assume wedding blues, the closer to the altar she gets, the worse it gets.

On Netflix

3. For All Mankind

In an alternative version of 1969, the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon, and the space race continues on for decades with still grander challenges and goals.

On Apple TV

4. House of David season 2

Set after the events of the first season, the story picks up where Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny.

On Amazon Prime Video

5. Kaattaan

Muthu is a mysterious man who becomes the focal point in an investigation after a teenager discovers a severed head in rural Tamil Nadu. While the police continue to dig deep into the identity of Muthu, the villagers give different accounts of the man, promising a layered mystery and dark humour.

On JioHotstar

6. Projapathi 2

A widower with a passion for cooking has a wish, which is to see his son, Joy, remarried. While Joy has to balance family expectations and has his own career dreams, this is an emotional drama, worth watching this weekend!

On Zee5

With these new OTT releases, your weekend entertainment plans are sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Get some snacks, get comfy on the couch, and start binge-watching now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.