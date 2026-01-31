Apple TV Plus Shows You Should Add to Your Weekend Watchlist!

Apple TV plus is one of the most underrated OTT platforms for television shows. There is a growing library of acclaimed original series, including award-winning shows like Foundation, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Silo, and more. Here are some Apple TV plus shows, including Severance, that deserve a spot on your watchlist this weekend!

Top Apple TV Plus Shows To Include In Your Watchlist!

1. Severance

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. Everything proceeds smoothly until a mysterious colleague emerges outside of work, sparking a quest to uncover the truth about their jobs.

2. Silo

This American science fiction dystopian drama television series is based on a trilogy of novels of the same name by Graham Yost. Men and women live underground in a giant silo with several regulations that are in place to protect them from the toxic and ruined world on the surface. This is one of the most underrated Apple TV plus shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

3. Ted Lasso

This Apple TV+ series follows an American football coach hired to lead an English soccer team, despite lacking any prior experience in the sport. The owner of the team secretly wishes for his failure, yet Lasso’s unique leadership style unexpectedly leads to success.

4. Your Friends And Neighbours

This is an American dark comedy crime drama television series that centres around a hedge fund manager who resorts to stealing from his rich friends and neighbours after losing his job.

5. Shrinking

A grieving therapist breaks the rules of his profession by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Jimmy has lost his wife and wants to try a new approach to his loss, but it is unclear how this will help others.

6. The Studio

Matt Remick is the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, who is desperate for celebrity approval while managing creative ambitions. This critically acclaimed series has won many awards and has been renewed for a second season.

7. Pluribus

The newest instalment in the series, Pluribus, is the brainchild of Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind the acclaimed blockbuster show Breaking Bad. A novelist finds herself isolated after an alien virus transforms the rest of humanity into a part of a hive mind. This is one of the best Apple TV plus shows that you should add to your watchlist!

The Apple TV plus shows including Severance, demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship in storytelling, screenplay, and casting, making them essential viewing. So, what are you waiting for? Start watching these entertaining flicks now!

