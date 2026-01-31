Pranav Gopal Lauded at Payakaraopeta Road Works Event

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, along with VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, laid the foundation stone for the widening works of the Payakaraopeta main road at the Gautam Theatre junction on 31 January.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said that she was very happy to lay the foundation stone for the Payakaraopeta main road widening works. She expressed gratitude to Pranav Gopal on behalf of the people of the Payakaraopeta constituency. She praised Pranav Gopal, saying that he worked very hard and rose to this position at a young age.

Anitha stated that the road widening project was undertaken as promised during the elections. She further said that drainage works in the town would be taken up soon.

Accusing the previous government of neglecting the Upamaka temple for the past five years, she promised to develop it in all aspects.

Earlier, the Home Minister and the VMRDA Chairman went door-to-door in the Shetti Balijapeta area of the town and distributed pensions.

