CSIR NIO Vizag Centre Inaugurated to Boost Marine Research

On Friday, January 30, Dr Jitendar Singh, the Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, inaugurated the shore-based laboratory at the CSIR National Institute of Oceanography Regional Centre. The NIO centre was inaugurated in Yendada to enhance the oceanographic research in the East Coast region.

The centre is built on four acres of land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Government, on which the facility has developed an area of 4,000 square metres. The centre is designed to enhance and promote scientific research in the Bay of Bengal, aiming to evaluate both living and non-living marine resources. The motive aims to strengthen resources to support coastal and offshore industries along the eastern seaboard.

The centre will support research on India’s marine geology and geophysics, encompassing bathymetric mapping, tectonic analysis, and the exploration of hydrocarbon and seabed mineral resources.

Scientists have revealed that the heavy sediment load brought into the Bay of Bengal by the Himalayan rivers plays a key role in shaping the regional maritime sciences and resources.

In recent years, the Visakhapatnam centre has provided technical support to a variety of organisations, including Reliance Industries, GAIL, ONGC, and Oil India. Notably, the Vizag centre has made significant contributions to pipelaying projects and marine environmental assessments. Additionally, it collaborates with industries such as pharmaceuticals, steel, and thermal power, and it has played a vital role in coastal zone regulation demarcation.

