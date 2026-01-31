Araku Kauni Dish to Be Introduced in Valley Restaurants

Araku kauni, a nutritious dish which is made of millets like ‘korralu’ (foxtail), ‘samalu’ (little millet) and ‘jonnalu’ (jowar), will be introduced in all restaurants in the valley.

Announcing it at Araku Utsav on 30 January night, District Collector Dinesh Kumar said the nutritious dish would be available in all restaurants so that visitors can savour the tasty tribal recipes.

Having high nutritional values, it was highlighted at the Utsav.

The Araku Utsav was off to a colourful start the previous day with over 700 artistes performing tribal dances like ‘Dhimsa’ and ‘Thappetagullu’.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani, who launched the utsav, visited the stalls and tasted ‘pulihora’ and ‘payasam’ made of millets.

Joint Collector Sripuja pepped up the festive spirit by dancing to the tunes of ‘Idemitamma …maya.. maya…’ which drew loud applause from the gathering including the Collector.

