Vizag: Pawan Kalyan Warns Officials Against Lethargy

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who holds the key portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Environment, Forests and Science and Technology, has made it clear that he will not tolerate lethargy and negligence at work.

Taking stock of the progress of works in the North Andhra districts at a review meeting he had with officials in Vizag on 30 January, the Deputy Chief Minister said that officials should work in tune with the people’s aspirations.

“There will be no political pressure or recommendations from my end. You focus on work and try to meet the set targets,” Pawan Kalyan told the officials.

“The coalition government is committed to doing good for the people and all employees, irrespective of their cadre, should work with dedication,” he said.

Taking a dig at the previous government, Pawan Kalyan accused it of completely crippling the Panchayati Raj system. “It misused thousands of crores of public money without any financial discipline. It diluted the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission and misappropriated Rs 4,000 crores. Records have been created showing that work was done, but there is no evidence of water being supplied to a single household,” he alleged.

