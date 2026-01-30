NAD Flyover Project Inspection in Visakhapatnam and Traffic Regulations

As part of a field visit, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal, along with City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, IPS, and Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharat, IAS, inspected the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) works and the Kakani Nagar underpass works, which form part of the prestigious NAD flyover project under construction in the heart of Visakhapatnam city.

Following the inspection, M V Pranav Gopal instructed the contractor representatives to ensure the timely completion of all remaining works. “The NAD flyover is a critical infrastructure project for the city, and there should be no delays. All pending works must be completed by February 10 without fail,” the VMRDA Chairman, M V Pranav Gopal, asserted.

The VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat directed officials to immediately carry out road alignment marking for the underpass works and prepare a detailed report on encroachments in the project area. He also instructed that comprehensive details of private lands and structures affected by the road construction be compiled for further action.

“Road alignment marking must be completed at the earliest, and a detailed report on encroachments, private lands, and affected structures should be prepared to ensure smooth execution of the project,” the VMRDA Commissioner, N Tej Bharat, said.

The VMRDA Commissioner further informed that traffic restrictions would be imposed to facilitate construction activities for the NAD flyover project in Visakhapatnam.

“The lower rotary road towards the airport direction will be temporarily closed for approximately ten days, until February 10, to enable ROB approach road works. Commuters are advised to use the upper rotary road during this period,” he stated.

Emphasising coordinated traffic management, he added: “Necessary measures will be taken in coordination with the traffic police to regulate vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to the public during the construction phase.”

During the visit, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Superintending Engineer Madhusudhana Rao, contractor company representative Krishna Mohan, Traffic ACP S Vasudev, Circle Inspector A Dasarathi, Gopalapatnam Tahsildar, APUIAML consultants, and other officials were present.

