Slow-burn romance movies where love unfolds naturally!

While we may enjoy glamorous, passionate, and obsessive love that makes us want to experience it at least once, somewhere deep in our hearts, our practical selves know that such love exists mostly in movies. For those who prefer something rooted in reality, love that feels relatable and gently reminds us of our own sweet memories, we have curated a list of slow-burn romance films that will make you want to fall in love all over again.

Here is a list of slow-burning romance movies that will make you want to have a love story of your own:

1. Sita Ramam

Set in the 1960s, an orphaned Army Lieutenant Ram, played by Dalquer Salman, is regarded as a hero after he shows immense bravery in Kashmir. In a podcast, he shared his experience of being an orphan, which prompted an outpouring of empathetic letters from listeners nationwide. One of these letters is from an independent woman in Hyderabad, Sita, who playfully calls herself his wife. In the present day, a Pakistani student in London is assigned the delivery of a delayed letter from Ram to Sita in Hyderabad.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. October

Dan, portrayed by Varun Dhawan, is a laid-back management intern at a hotel who crosses paths with Shiuli, a diligent and career-focused woman. On a fateful night, Shiuli falls from her hotel’s terrace and goes into a coma. Her last question was asking people, “Where is Dan?” This affects Dan so much that he sets aside his career and social life and becomes obsessed with her recovery. This slice-of-life movie highlights the fragility of human connections, mortality, and destiny.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Aamis

This Assamese film explores disturbing themes of cannibalism, sexuality, and the blurring lines between lust and love. Nirmali, a lonely married paediatrician, and Sumon, a young PhD student researching Northeastern food habits, bond over their love for different sorts of meat. Their love for meat becomes a proxy for a disturbing sexual fantasy.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

4. Gustaakh Ishq

Nawabuddin, alias Pappan, turns to famous poet Aziz Beg, a reclusive but brilliant writer, to save his dying printing business. He tries to convince the reluctant Aziz to print his works. To win him, he becomes his disciple. Along the way, he falls for Aziz’s independent, divorced daughter, Mannat, who is a teacher. The film shows Pappan torn between his devotion to his mentor and his love.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

5. Carol

Set in the 1950s, this story follows Carol Aird, a refined woman from an upper-class background who is enduring a tumultuous divorce, and Therese Belivet, a young, aspiring photographer employed at a general store. The two bump into each other and develop a bond ahead of their time and society.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Each selection uniquely captures the delicate and gradual unfolding of emotions. These films are chosen for their powerful storytelling, deep character development, and ability to evoke a lasting emotional connection, making them stand out in the realm of romantic cinema.

