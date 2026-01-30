Isn’t it absolutely heartbreaking when brands launch a product that captivates you, only to find it mysteriously absent from the store shelves one day? You hold onto the hope that it will return tomorrow, or maybe the next day, or the one after that. Days turn into weeks, weeks into months, and gradually, the craving begins to fade. Ice cream, cherished by people of all ages, has a special place in our hearts, and its absence creates a void that resonates with everyone. Here is a list of discontinued ice creams that we wish would make a comeback:

1. Paddle Pop Lemon Blast and Cola Blast

This ice candy was a favourite among all age groups, especially among students who looked forward to it as a cool, refreshing reward after school or a sweet relief from summer’s scorching heat. The first bite was an exhilarating blend of cold and tart, sending a shiver of excitement down your spine as the lemony tang awakened your taste buds. Its unforgettable flavour, combined with an affordable price, made it a cherished treat. Equally refreshing was its cola-flavoured counterpart, the Cola Blast, which delivered a fizzy sensation that was loved by all.

2. Amul Ice cream bites

These bite-sized ice cream blocks made every 90’s kid drool. These little goodies came in toffee packaging and in different flavours. The most popular one was their chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bite.

3. Paddle Pop Apple Grape Jelly

This nostalgic, two-coloured popsicle was the ultimate reward for every 2000’s kid. This ice candy jelly had a sweet pink layer outside and a tangy purple grape flavour filling inside. It was a favourite not just for its taste but for the colourful appearance that made young kids instantly love it.

4. Kwality Walls Viennetta

Considered a luxury dessert in the 90’s, this premium dessert is a combination of fine vanilla ice cream coated in wave-like layers of fine chocolate. We all still miss the boujee feel this ice cream gave us.

5. Paddle Pop Jiggly Jelly

This fruity, chewy ice jelly was a thrilling treat that jiggled as it was jelly-based. This range came in various flavours, including strawberry and green apple.

These unforgettable ice creams and treats once made us want to skip everything else and savour them. Even today, their taste lives on in our memories, sparking cravings and strengthening our wish to see them make a comeback.

