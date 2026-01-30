Resident welfare bodies seek greater role in local governance

The Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS) has expressed its interest in contributing to local administration. The Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) have appealed to the government to allow them to contribute and use their services to their fullest potential.

Vice-president of the RWAS association, KSR Murthy, said that as the city of Visakhapatnam, and other cities in Andhra Pradesh like Amaravati and Vijaywada, too, are seeing rapid growth and development, the APFERWAS has requested the government to take the forward-looking step of letting RWAS contribute to effectively help the government manage the local issues and utilise the RWAS association to its fullest. Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) are akin to traditional joint families, playing a crucial role in managing, organising, and addressing daily concerns, security, and civic matters within specific neighbourhoods, apartments, or complexes. They serve as a vital link between the government and the local community. There are 160 RWAS in Vizag alone, and tens of them in cities like Vijaywada, Kakinada, Nellore, and other states.

The APFERWAS was inaugurated in 2016 by M Venkaiah Naidu, the then Union Minister of Urban Development, and will soon complete a decade of services in Vizag.

KSR Murthy expressed that despite the significant contributions of the association, they are not afforded the recognition they deserve. He pointed out that the association is largely overlooked in matters of urban development, resource utilisation, and effective management schemes, only being consulted during Swachh Bharat surveys. If Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were allowed to actively participate in local governance, their selfless dedication, extensive expertise across various fields, and valuable experience could serve as a tremendous asset not only to Andhra Pradesh but to the entire nation.

Also read: ACB raids residences of “rich” homegaurd

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.