Anti-Corruption Bureau Visakhapatnam raids ‘rich’ homeguard

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on the residences of a home guard, working in the Vizianagaram district police headquarters, and found possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On credible information, the Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel raided the residences of the home guard, N Srinivasa Rao, in Gurla, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and S Kota on 29 January and seized documents, gold and cash worth about Rs 20 crore.

Srinivasa Rao, who had worked for 15 years previously in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, allegedly leaked information to the targeted persons in exchange for cash.

Srinivasa Rao was arrested and produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau special court in Visakhapatnam.

