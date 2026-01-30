Chiranjeevi Rs 300 crore film creates history at box office

In a career spanning over 47 years, he created several records, drawing crowds to theatres with his energetic performance. Going great guns even at 70, he has scripted another record: his latest film has become the first regional film to cross Rs 300 crore in gross.

Hero Chiranjeevi, fondly called by his fans as ‘mega star’, had another biggest hit in his career as Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu joined the Rs 300-crore club.

Released on 12 January, the family entertainer topped the list of films in the Pongal race. Racing ahead with a positive talk since day one, the cinema, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is still being screened in theatres.

With his energetic dances to foot-tapping numbers, sharing the screen with Nayanthara, and perfect comedy timing, the movie makes record collections, bringing cheer to the makers.

The film tops the list of highest grossing movies of Chiranjeevi followed by Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy (Rs 250 crore), Waltair Veerayya (Rs 230 crore), and Khadi No 150 (Rs 164 crore).

Savouring the ‘Sankranti success’, Chiranjeevi is getting ready for the new venture which is likely to go to sets in February. According to sources in the film industry, director Bobby is ready with a mass-entertaining script to deliver another hit for the hero.

Also read: Duvvada police crack housebreaking case, recover gold and cash

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.