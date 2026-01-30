Pawan Kalyan Araku visit cancelled due to weather

The scheduled visit of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to Araku Valley on 30 January has been cancelled.

According to reports, the trip was cancelled due to inclement weather and thick fog in the Agency belt.

The Deputy Chief Minister participates in the review meeting with the officials concerned at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The progress of development works in Visakhapatnam and other issues are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting.

