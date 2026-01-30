10 shows & movies like Bridgerton to binge before Season 4 Part 2!

Bridgerton is a historical Regency romance television series on Netflix, inspired by Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. The show centres around the eight siblings of the esteemed Bridgerton family and their mother, Violet Bridgerton, as they explore London’s high society in pursuit of love and happiness. To date, the series has released three seasons, focusing on the romantic journeys of Daphne, Anthony, and Colin Bridgerton. Now the fourth season will centre around Benedict, the second-born of the noble family, as he stumbles upon true love. If you are like the author and have binge-watched the entire season overnight, you are not alone! So, if you’re missing the regency romance series and want more recommendations until Part 2 of the Bridgerton Season 4 drops, this article is for you! Here are 10 shows or series and movies, including The Royals, The Buccaneers, and more, to watch that are like Bridgerton!

Historical romance movies and series to watch while waiting for Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 4:

1. The Royals

While this series is not a historical romance, The Royals is an Indian romantic comedy that revolves around a modern-day young prince who falls in love with a determined girl boss hired to revive an ancestral palace into a luxury resort. With the onset of capitalism and the rise of royalty, romance flourishes while ambition becomes a consequence.

Watch on: Netflix

2. Sanditon

Inspired by an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen, this British historical drama centres on Charlotte Heywood as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery at the new seaside resort of Sanditon.

Watch on: Amazon Prime

3. The Buccaneers

Set in the 1870s, the series unfolds the stories of five wealthy and ambitious American women as they navigate the restrictive norms of London high society, sparking an engaging clash of Anglo-American cultures. This series is one of the shows that are almost like Bridgerton where the main stories of the siblings become the main focus of the series.

Watch on: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime

4. Emma

Being a self-claimed matchmaker, Emma meddles in the romantic relationships of her friends. However, fate guides her to find love that has been there all along through her romantic missteps.

Watch on: Amazon Prime, Zee 5

5. Persuasion

Anne is distraught after her family calls off her wedding to Frederick Wentworth. After eight years, Frederick has returned a rich man, and tries to persuade Anne once again.

Watch on: Netflix

6. Mr Malcom’s List

A young woman faces rejection from London’s most eligible bachelor, but instead of getting upset, she enlists her friend’s help to create her perfect match. This time, it’s not just about romance; it’s about crafting the flawless plan for revenge.

Watch on: Amazon Prime, Zee 5

7. Downton Abbey

This British historical drama television series is set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey. The show depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family as they transition from a declining British aristocracy to an emerging working class.

Watch on: JioHotstar

8. The Glided Age

This American historical drama explores the Gilded Age, a period marked by significant economic and capital expansion. A young outsider infiltrates the Russell family, a prosperous dynasty headed by George, his son Larry, and his wife Bertha.

Watch on: JioHotstar

9. Outlander

This historical fantasy television series follows a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 1740s Scotland, where she meets a Highland warrior. As she becomes embroiled in an epic rebellion, her journey spans centuries.

Watch on: Netflix

10. Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte is a direct prequel spinoff series from Bridgerton that follows a young Charlotte on her wedding day as she arrives in London. In her quest to escape the façade of her new life, she encounters her betrothed.

Watch on: Netflix

These historical regency romance movies and shows like Bridgerton, including The Royals and The Buccaneers will keep you satiated until the second part of Bridgerton Season 4 comes out in February. So, what are you waiting for? Binge-watch these films and shows now!

