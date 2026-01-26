From binge-worthy to must-watch: On OTT this week

OTT platforms are set to lay out a feast for fans this week, with blockbuster releases lined up across genres. A tidal wave of hits, from the action thriller Dhurandhar to the grand regency era drama Bridgerton Season 4, are slated for release. Fans who missed watching Akshaye Khanna’s iconic portrayal of Rehman Dakait in theatres can now experience it on streaming platforms, while those in the mood for a slow-burn romance that explores realistic relationships can turn to Gustaakh Ishq.

Here is what you can watch on OTT this week:

1. Gustaakh Ishq

Pappan, played by Vijay Varma, and Minni, played by Fathima Sana Shaikh, fall in love after Pappan comes to save his dying printing press from Aziz Beg, a popular but anonymous poet.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 27 January

2. The Wrecking Crew

Set in Hawaii, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny and James, come together after the mysterious death of their father. While trying to figure out the reason for their father’s death, they uncover a web of twisted and dark conspiracies.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Streaming from: 27 January

3. Wheel of Fortune India

Wheel Of Fortune India is the Indian version of the iconic American TV Show Wheel Of Fortune. Hosted by Akshay Kumar, the show requires contestants to clear several levels and games to claim rewards.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: 27 January

4. Bridgerton: Season 4

Set in the Regency Era, the focus shifts to the second-born Bridgerton brother, Benedict. As we can all expect, the series begins with an extravagant, glittery Cinderella-style masquerade ball where he falls for a mystery woman. Her true identity will surely come as a shock not just to Benedict but to the viewers as well.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 29 January

5. Champion

Set during the British Raj, the story follows Michael, an ambitious footballer determined to prove himself and earn a chance to play in London. In pursuit of his dream, he becomes entangled in smuggling weapons, only to see his village descend into chaos. Torn between his ambition and his duty to his nation, Michael faces a heart-wrenching dilemma.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 29 January

6. Daldal

Rita is a newly appointed young DCP in Mumbai who struggles with past traumas and imposter syndrome. She is also stuck dealing with a highly patriarchal workplace. Mumbai sees a sudden surge of killings with the same modus operandi. A young journalist with her own motive is pitted against DCP Rita.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Streaming from: 30 January

7. Dhurandhar

This blockbuster movie was a major hit at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and a star-studded cast, this movie tells the true story of Hamza. Set in Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, known for being the deepest and most dangerous criminal syndicate of the underworld, where brutal and power-hungry gangsters like Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) and many other ISI agents work towards the downfall of India and plan terror attacks. Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, is a convicted Indian criminal who gets trained to spy for India in Pakistan.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 30 January

8. The 50

The 50 takes place in a Mumbai mansion, featuring 50 celebrities competing in unpredictable games and constantly shifting rules, all hosted by Farah Khan. The contestants vie for a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh in this reality series.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 30 January

Releases on OTT this week include a diverse range of content. From reality shows with evergreen hosts like Akshay Kumar to gripping crime thrillers like Daldal. There’s something to suit every mood in this week’s lineup of OTT releases.

