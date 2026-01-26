Your easy guide to exploring Visakhapatnam on a Hop-on Hop-off bus!

With the rapid influx of holidays and festivities, the city has seen an increase in visitors and tourists visiting Vizag. Exploring the city should be effortless for both locals and visitors. The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced electric double-decker Hop-On Hop-Off bus in Visakhapatnam, offering a convenient and enjoyable way to discover the attractions in Vizag. Recently, an open-top bus has also been added to enhance the visitor’s experience. Board the bus and explore at your own pace, staying on as long as you wish and stepping off wherever it suits you. You can plan your entire day, decide where to board, enjoy the scenic routes, and get off at any stop that catches your interest. Here’s everything you should know about the Hop-on Hop-Off bus in Visakhapatnam!

What is the route for the Hop-on Hop-off bus?

This is one of the most commonly asked questions. The Hop-on Hop-off bus features 11 bus stops. The route and places are mentioned as follows:

RK Beach TU142 Submarine, Sea Harrier and Helicopter Museums Visakha Museum VMRDA Park Kailasgiri Ropeway Tenneti Park Indira Gandhi Zoological Park ISKCON Temple TTD Temple Rushikonda Beach Foot hill of Thotlakonda

The bus arrives every hour at the stop. Guests can board the bus, soak in the city’s sights along the scenic route, and hop off wherever they choose.

Are there any viewpoints along the route?

Yes! Exploring the city by road is routine, but taking in those same viewpoints from an open-top double-decker is refreshingly vivid and genuinely captivating. There are three viewpoints on the route. These are:

Tenneti Viewpoint Sri APJ Abdul Kalam Viewpoint Rushikonda Viewpoint

What are the timings of the Hop-on Hop-off buses?

The Hop-on Hop-off buses operate from 9 AM to 7 PM.

Where can I purchase tickets for the Hop-on Hop-off buses?

Four different ticket counters sell tickets for the Hop-on Hop-off buses in Visakhapatnam. Given below are the official ticket counters in the city:

Tourist Information Counter, Pandurangapuram TU-142 Aircraft Museum VMRDA Park TIC (Rushikonda Beach)

How much does a ticket cost and validity?

The tickets are priced at Rs 250 for one adult and Rs 100 for children aged 5-11 years. Tickets are free for children aged 0-4 years. The tickets remain valid for a full 24 hours, allowing passengers to use them multiple times within that time frame.

With this guide by your side, enjoy the cool breeze as the journey unfolds through the city’s most scenic stretches, and disembark confidently at any stop you choose.

