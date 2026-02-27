Glass bridge in Vizag, Kailasagiri: CM Naidu’s vision takes shape

On September 25, Vizag opened its gates to India’s longest cantilever glass bridge skywalk. The project added significant value to its tourism department and saw a large increase in tourist turnout between December 2025 and January 2026.

The glass bridge in Vizag, Kailasagiri was built on a budget of Rs 7 crore. The 55-meter-long cantilever skywalk glass bridge stands around 862 feet above land and 1,000 feet above sea level. Located on Kailasagiri, this place offers a panoramic view of the Bay of Bengal and the mountains.

The tampered laminated glass used for this glass bridge is 40 mm thick and is held together by 40 tons of fabricated steel. Every square meter of the Vizag glass bridge can hold 500 kg, which can accommodate up to 100 people, but to ensure safety, only 40 people are allowed per batch. The high-grade glass panels, which are 40 mm thick and triple-layered, were imported from Germany to ensure there was no compromise on quality.

The high-grade transparent glass gives the illusion of walking in the sky. The entry ticket for adults is Rs 250 per person, and the fee for children is Rs 100. Combos for families and bigger groups are also available.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority carried out the construction of the project. The Chairman of VMRDA, MV Pranav Gopal, said that the Vizag glass bridge was expected to become a major tourist attraction.

He further added that under the leadership of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Vizag has seen additions of various tourist attractions. VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal also noted that several major makeovers were initiated since CM Naidu’s tenure.

“The glass bridge in Kailasagiri adds to the adventure tourism portfolio and gives visitors a unique perspective of the surrounding hills and sea, making it a major attraction in Vizag for tourists and locals alike”, Pranav Gopal said.

VMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath, IAS, said, “This bridge reflects Vizag’s leap into modern tourism, where safety, sustainability, and wonder walk hand in hand above sea and between the hills. It is an invitation to witness Vizag from a more breathtaking perspective”.

Another line-up of major projects has been planned for Vizag, including the Trishul installation in Kailasagiri. The Trishul symbolises Lord Kailash, also known as Lord Shiva. Another upcoming projects slated for Kailasagiri are the eco cottages and a revolving restaurant.

CM Chandrababu Naidu has previously spoken about turning Vizag and Amaravati into world-class tourism spots, with a massive makeover planned for Kailasagiri.

Also read: ‘Trishul’ to dot Kailasagiri soon

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related articles.