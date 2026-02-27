Operation Lungs 3.0 in Visakhapatnam focuses on encroachment drive

As part of Operation Lungs 3.0, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has removed 11 encroachments in cellar and stilt floors that were being used for commercial purposes in various commercial complexes and apartment buildings across different zones of the city on February 25 and 26. The GVMC Chief City Planner, A Prabhakar Rao, informed that traders who have encroached upon cellar floors must voluntarily remove such encroachments immediately.

He stated that due to vehicles being parked on roads, footpaths, and in open spaces across the city limits, roads are becoming congested, causing traffic disruptions and inconvenience to the public and motorists. With a firm commitment to ensure that cellar and stilt floors in commercial complexes and apartments are used exclusively for vehicle parking facilities, the ongoing Operation Lungs 3.0 has been intensified.

As part of this initiative, 11 encroachments on cellar and stilt floors were removed in the Madhurawada, North, East, West, Gajuwaka, and Anakapalle Zones by GVMC Town Planning officials and staff, with the support of the police department.

Under Operation Lungs 3.0, the following encroachments were cleared:

One encroachment at Mithilapuri Colony, Ward No. 8, Madhurawada Zone

A godown at Seethammadhara, Ward No. 14, North Zone

One encroachment at Dondaparthy, Ward No. 43, North Zone

One encroachment at NAD Junction, Ward No. 90, West Zone

One encroachment opposite Krishna Mandir, Isukathota, Ward No. 15, East Zone

One encroachment at Darapalem, Ward No. 13, East Zone

Storage materials at HDFC Bank, Gajuwaka Main Road, Ward No. 67, Gajuwaka Zone

Storage materials at Soundarya area, Gajuwaka Zone

One shop at APNR Complex, MRO Office Road, Ward No. 82, Anakapalle Zone

Two encroachments at Pudimadaka Road, Anakapalle Zone

The Chief City Planner further stated that, as the removal of encroachments in cellar and stilt floors is being actively carried out under Operation Lungs 3.0, shop owners and traders who are conducting business activities instead of using these areas for parking must voluntarily clear the encroachments immediately.

Assistant Planning Officers of the respective zones, Planning Department staff, Secretariat staff, and the city police personnel participated in the drive.

Also read: CP calls for drug-free society

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.