Drug-free society awareness Visakhapatnam drive

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner and Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC) Chairman Shankha Brata Bagchi has exhorted the youth to stay away from drugs. Speaking at an awareness meet organised in Visakhapatnam on February 26, the CP explained the ill-effects of drug use and its impact on health.

Cautioning that drug addiction would not only damage health but also destroy one’s future, the CP said the youth should realise it and stay away from it.

Calling upon the youth to actively participate in the drive against drugs, he said every student should become a ‘warrior’ against drugs.

People should cooperate with the police in building a drug-free society.

The drug awareness programme was successfully organised in Visakhapatnam with the support of Pawan Karthik, Coordinator and Joint Secretary, Anti-Narcotics Department, Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC), Seema Sikri, Associate Director, VCSC, Naveen J, Project Manager and P Vijay Kumar, CEO, HPCL Skill Development Centre.

