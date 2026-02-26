Speed Post 24x7 now in Vizag, and in 10 other AP cities

Now, speed post is available 24X7 in as many as 11 cities in Andhra Pradesh, including Vizag.

To better further its services and enhance logistics support, the Postal Department has made the decision to offer speed post and parcel services round the clock.

The services are now available in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa, Tirupati, Anantapur, Ongole and Guntakal.

Besides, the Postal Department has also decided to extend working hours of post offices in 247 major towns in the State.

The initiative is expected to reduce congestion during peak business hours and provide greater flexibility to customers.

According to officials, it is a part of the measures initiated to modernise services.

The people of Vizag and the other cities have been advised to make better use of the mew speed post 24X7 services.

