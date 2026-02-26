Job Mela in Visakhapatnam on February 27 at Kancharapalem

A job mela will be held at the National Career Service Centre at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on February 27 to select candidates for the sales, services, logistics and technician posts in CVR Squad HR Solutions and pharmacist, pharmacy aide and warehouse junior assistant posts in Apollo Pharmacy.

Those with the qualification of SSC, Intermediate, ITI or any degree are eligible for the posts in the first organisation, while candidates with SSC, Intermediate, diploma or degree in pharmacy can attend the mela for posts in Apollo Pharmacy.

Those in the 18-30 years of age group are requested to attend the interview.

Selected candidates will have to work in Visakhapatnam, while salary will be Rs 3.6 lakh per annum.

Interested candidates have been requested to come to the National Service Centre located at Kancharapalem at 10 a.m., according to a press note issued by Shyam Sundar Nittala, sub-regional employment officer of the centre.

