Vizag YouTuber Suicide: Komali Dies in Hyderabad

Well-known YouTuber Komali, a native of Vizag, has allegedly committed suicide.

Komal, who was staying at Manikonda in Hyderabad, was admitted to the hospital by her parents, who noticed her in an unconscious state. She died while undergoing treatment on February 24.

Komali, who was reportedly in love with a software employee and also a YouTuber, had differences with him later.

The breakup is said to be the cause of the suicide.

Police registered a case and are investigating.

