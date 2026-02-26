Naval Events Conclude in Vizag After IFR, IONS & MILAN 2026

The 10-day naval events, which include International Fleet Review (IFR), MILAN 2026 and IONS Conclave of Chiefs, ended in Vizag on February 25. The closing ceremony was conducted onboard India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF). Commanding Officers and officers from all participating units attended the ceremony, marking the successful completion of the exercise and celebrating the enduring bonds forged across the vast expanse of the Bay of Bengal.

Held under the theme ‘Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration’, MILAN 2026 witnessed participation on an unprecedented scale, comprising 42 ships and submarines and 29 aircraft. These included 18 ships from the participating friendly foreign countries.

Further, apart from integral helicopters onboard the friendly foreign country ships, maritime patrol aircraft from France, Germany and USA also participated.

The MILAN 2026 commenced with a Harbour Phase that featured bilateral engagements, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) programme and the International Maritime Seminar (IMS).

Technological demonstrations and the MILAN of Young Officers (MOYO) interaction facilitated the exchange of best practices, while friendly sports fixtures enabled informal interaction.

This was followed by the sea phase, which comprised high-intensity operational drills focused on advanced warfare disciplines including integrated air defence and antisubmarine warfare exercises, maritime interdiction operations, surface strike coordination, communication exercises, and cross-deck flying operations, enhancing interoperability and collective readiness. Live firings as part of surface gun shoots and FPM drills as well as anti-air firings were also undertaken. Emphasis was given on real-time coordination, joint mission planning and logistical support at sea.

Friendly foreign navies participated in high-tempo tactical manoeuvres alongside Indian Naval ships, reflecting growing convergence of maritime interests towards ensuring safe and secure seas. The exercise validated seamless coordination, rapid response capabilities and best practices, aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

During the closing ceremony onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Commanding Officers of all participating ships expressed their deep appreciation for the professional conduct and meticulous planning that characterised MILAN 2026.

The successful culmination of MILAN 2026 stands as a testament to the shared commitment of participating navies towards strengthening cooperative mechanisms, fostering enduring partnerships for a safe and secure seas.

