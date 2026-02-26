Vintage Movies to Rewatch After 9-5

Vintage Classics have a way of drawing us back again and again. Whether they are old-school romances or reliving childhood memories through children-centric films, we all return to them not just for the plot but for the comfort and memories they bring. After a long 9-5, we could all use some good vintage movie recommendations for our 5-9.

Here is a list of vintage movies that you must all watch:

1.Mayabazar

Set in Dwaraka, the hometown of Lord Krishna, the story tells a tale adapted from the Hindu Mythology Mahabharata. The story shows Krishna and Ghatotkacha coming together to unite Arjun’s son Abhimanyu and his lady love Sasirekha, who also happens to be Balram’s daughter.

Where to watch: YouTube

2. Mughal-e-Azam

Based on true historical events, this movie tells the scandalous yet passionate love of Prince Salim and the legendary courtesan Anarkali. As history goes, Mughal emperor Akbar’s son, Prince Salim, fell madly in love with a courtesan, known for her extraordinary beauty, Anarkali. After the rulers’ various ultimatums and desperate attempts to separate them, Prince Salim still picked Anarkali over everything. As a last resort, Akbar ordered Anarkali’s enclosure in a wall, where she died.

Where to watch: YouTube

3. Casablanca

During World War 2, an American expatriate, played by Humphrey Bogart, faces a dilemma as he has to choose between helping out his love or helping her husband. While the movie explores themes of love and sacrifice and the difficulties faced during the Nazi era and World War 2, back then, the movie was taken out of context as people considered it a political propaganda.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

4. Alluri Seetharama Raju

This movie is a biopic of the brave freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, who protected the farmers and tribal communities by giving rise to a resistance movement against the British in Andhra Pradesh. His revolt caused the British to launch a massive manhunt for him, and after two years, they captured him in the forests, after which Rama Raju was martyred due to being shot.

Where to watch: YouTube

5. An Affair to Remember

Nickie, a Playboy, and Terry meet during a cruise and become friends after several meetings. During the cruise, Nicky takes Terry to his grandmother’s house during a halt, after which their friendship turns into an affair, despite them being engaged to other people. They made a deal that if they both succeeded in ending their engagement, they would meet on the top of the Empire State Building. After six months, while Nickie waits on top of the building, something keeps Terry from reaching the building.

Where to watch: Netflix

When was the last time a movie took you right back to your childhood or reminded you of cosy evenings with family? Curl up on the sofa after a long day, pick an old favourite, and lose track of time in a world full of nostalgia and charm. Feel free to share which vintage films bring back special memories for you, or recommend any vintage gems that we should add to this list.

