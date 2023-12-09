Looking for something short and sweet to watch while you have your evening snack? Short films are a fun and entertaining way to pass your time on a boring day. Satisfy your desire for a cinema experience even if you’re pressed for time. Here are some excellent short films with gripping plots that you can watch easily on YouTube. These animated short films may have a short running duration, but their stories have a lot of impact.

Here are 6 short films that you can watch on YouTube for a quick break:

The Present

This film is directed by Jacob Frey, Story Fabio Coala. The film is based on the story ‘Perfeição’; by Fabio Coala. This story is about a boy who hates himself and spends a lot of time inside of his home. He gets a life changing present which he did not expect. A very heart warming and amazing movie which will fill your heart with joy.

One Small Step

This inspiring film is directed by Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas. Every step, every choice matters in our life. If you want success we should start with baby steps or “one small step.” Encountering a rocket launch into outer space, Luna, a Chinese-American girl, finds her determination to become an astronaut reinforced. Will she achieve her dreams?

Hair love

This film is directed by Matthew A. Cherry, Bruce W. Smith. The movie starts with a dad is doing his daughters hair but what was the purpose? This film gives out a strong message, which we all should uncover. Hair love is a heartwarming and beautiful film is filled with emotions. It has won the Oscar for best short film award.

Love is in small things: collection

This film’s Artist “Puuung” beautifully captures the essence of love through heartwarming illustrations that focus on the significance of everyday interactions rather than grand gestures. These tender moments remind us of the importance of cherishing the small things in relationships. Watch this feel-good short film for a wholesome experience.

After the Rain

This film is directed by Chelsea Yijia Li and the cast is April – Ariane Marchese, Yuxin – Zhang Jinggi, Young April – Blake Yuan and Young Yuxin – Yue Zirul. The plot line is about two childhood friends meeting each other after really long time, they think about all the changes has happened throughout that time. The movie is very aesthetically pleasing.

Umbrella

Inspired by true events, while visiting a home for children, a little girl meets Joseph, a boy whose only dream is to have a yellow umbrella. This unexpected encounter awakens his memories of the past. This movie directed by Helena Hilario and Mario Pece was also nominated for the Oscars.

Let us know which of these short films on YouTube is your favourite.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such entertaining recommendations.