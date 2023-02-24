Animated series have become a very popular category in the entertainment scene over the past three decades. They capture attention effortlessly and take viewers on journeys that real-life shows often cannot. Moreover, creators can express more through animated series relatively effortlessly because the only limit in animation is imagination. Apart from this, animated series are known for their elaborate and well-thought-up jokes that will leave even the most serious person giggling. All in all, these series provide a full entertainment experience with their edgy and dark humour, flashy action sequences, and their adventurous and creative plotlines.

Here are the best animated web series on OTT platforms that you should watch if you’re looking for some all-around entertainment.

Family Guy

In the quaint little city of Quahog, Rhode Island, the Griffin family has many adventures as well as misadventures. This series contains raunchy comedy alongside extremely creative and relevant cutaways that are a delight for those who enjoy a bit of dark and edgy humour. The series was conceptualised by Seth MacFarlane. He also voices six characters on the show. Other voice actors include Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Alex Borstein, and more.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

F is for Family

This show provides a very realistic look into the craziness of family life in America during the 1970s. The show follows a dysfunctional Irish-American family which goes through various issues in their struggle to make life better. F is for Family was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price. The voice actors of this show include Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart Debi Derryberry and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8/10

BoJack Horseman

In a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals live side by side, a horse is a washed-up star. He tries to make a comeback with an autobiography written by a ghostwriter. The show is a black comedy that sheds light on a fall from fame and the effect it has on life. BoJack Horseman features the voices of Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul. It was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Rick and Morty

This show is the highest rated on this list of animated web series on OTT. It follows a brilliant and capable scientist who goes on adventures with his grandson who has a good heart but, isn’t very gifted otherwise. The show was created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Voice actors in the show include Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Justin Roiland, and more.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

South Park

South Park revolves around 4 young boys who are friends and the way they tackle issues with their hometown and its problematic people. In the midst of the insanity and anarchy their town consistently finds itself in, these boys remain the heroes and the voices of reason. This series was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and also features the voices of both of them. The voice cast also includes Mary Kay Bergman, Isaac Hayes, Eliza Schneider, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

The Simpsons

The Simpsons is one of the most beloved animated series in the world. Known for their scandalous jokes and uncanny ability to predict certain events in the future, this show revolves around the Simpsons family and their lives in the town of Springfield. The Simpsons features the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Let us know which of these animated web series was your favourite.