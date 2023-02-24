After an extremely chilly winter in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now warned the residents of a harsh summer in 2023. With the temperatures already rising in many parts of the state, residents have been warned of harsh weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh.

Maximum temperatures across the state have already touched 35 to 38 degree Celsius in February and are expected to rise up to 46–48 degrees Celsius, especially in the coastal region by May, says the IMD. These above-normal temperatures are a result of the El Nino effects in the Pacific Ocean. This transition period from winter to summer has recorded one of the highest temperatures opined IMD.

Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, Sai Praneeth, also stated the formation of El Nino as the main reason for the hot summers in 2023. He took to Twitter to say that this formation causes dry weather with moisture flowing from our basin to the Pacific. Therefore, leading to a rise in temperatures, generally above 40 degrees Celsius. The weather expert also added that this effect can drive away the summer cyclones which can further lead to heat waves.

The temperatures are expected to rise 2 to 4 degrees above normal in several parts of Andhra Pradesh during the 2023 summer, especially in the coastal areas. The IMD also added that the daytime temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

