The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (AP) announced the Class 10th SSC results for the year on 22 April 2024.

On that note, the girls are at it again. They outsmarted boys in the SSC results which were released on Monday.

Announcing the results in Vijayawada, the Education Commissioner, Suresh Kumar, said that the Parvathipuram Manyam district stood first in the entire state of Andhra Pradesh with a pass percentage of 87.47, while Nandyal district bottomed the list with a pass percentage of 60.39.

Girls, who fared well, registered a pass percentage of 89.17, while it was 84.32 in the case of boys.

Out of the total students of over 6.16 lakh who appeared for the examination, over 5.34 lakh candidates got through it registering a pass percentage of 86.69.

The Visakhapatnam district secured the 8th place in the State, with a pass percentage of 91.15. While the total number of students who took the examination was 28,299, as many as 25,794 candidates passed it. While Anakapalle got 12th place, the Alluri Sitharama Raju district stood 9th.

The examinations were held from 18 to 30 March in 3,473 centres all over the State.

Of the total candidates who appeared for the examination, 1.02 lakh students were private candidates.

In a stark contrast of academic performance, 17 schools witnessed a complete lack of success, with not a single student managing to clear the exam. On the other hand, a total of 2,803 schools celebrated a perfect pass rate of 100%.

The board revealed that of all the 10th class students from AP who successfully cleared the SSC Public exam in 2024, a significant 69.26 per cent managed to secure first-class honors with the release of the results.

Supplementary examinations for the failed candidates will be held from 24 May to 3 June. Candidates can pay the fee from Tuesday, and applications will only be accepted online.

BSEAP SSC students can check the results at the official websites — bse.ap.gov.in.

