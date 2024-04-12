The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), Guntur released the intermediate public exam (IPE) first and second year results at 11:00 am today. The IPE exams were conducted from 1 March to 19 April for the first year, and the second year inter exams were held from 2 March to 20 April. With the AP inter results for 2024 being released today, it has been recorded that the pass percentage this year is 67 for the general first year, and 78 for the general second year.

With a pass percentage of 84, Visakhapatnam district secured the third place in the Intermediate second year examinations. This is a comparatively better position than last year, when the district stood 6th. Of the 34,672 students appeared for the examination in the district, as many as 29,258 candidates got through it.

With regard to the first year examination, the pass percentage was 77, and the district stood fourth in the entirety of Andhra Pradesh, succeeded by NTR, Guntur, and Krishna districts, which placed third, second, and first respectively.

In the State, as usual, girls outsmarted the boys in the examinations by registering a pass percentage of 81 in the second year, and 71 in the first year. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys was 75 in the second year, and 64 in the first year.

A total of 9.90 lakh students appeared for the examinations in the State, and of them, 78 per cent in the second year, and 67 per cent in the first year passed.

The Krishna district topped the list in both first and second year examinations.

Meanwhile, supplementary examinations will be held from 24 May to 1 June. The fee for the examination should be paid during the period between 18 and 24 April.

On another note, students who have doubts about the AP 2024 inter results can approach the Intermediate Board between 18 and 24 April for recounting or reverification.

The students can check their IPE results at the official website – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.