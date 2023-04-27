The combined Visakhapatnam district stood sixth in the pass percentage of the second-year intermediate examination results in Andhra Pradesh released on Wednesday. As many as 29,755 candidates out of the 42,248 who appeared for the examination from the district passed it. The Visakhapatnam district witnessed a pass percentage of 70 per cent in the intermediate examination results, with female students outperforming the boys, continuing last year’s trend.

While the Krishna district bagged the top position in the state with the highest pass percentage, Vizianagaram fared badly and stood last. A total of 5,19,793 candidates took the intermediate examination in the state. The combined pass percentage of the first and second years was recorded at 66.21%.

Supplementary exams

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who released the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination results, stated that the supplementary examinations would be held from 24 May to 1 June. The last date for payment of the examination fee is 3 May, he added. According to him, the last date for applying for recounting and re-verification is 6 May 2023.

The Minister further said the government decided to make the textbooks up to SSC available online in PDF format. Compared to last year, the state recorded an improvement in the pass percentage. While it was 61 per cent with regard to the second year in 2022, it went up to 72 per cent this year. When asked about the poor show in his native Vizianagaram District, the Minister said, “We will find out the factors and initiate measures to rectify them.”

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.