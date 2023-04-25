State Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajani inaugurated a renovated 200-bed choultry at KGH on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. The choultry, built in 2013, was in bad shape and was recently redeveloped with a budget of Rs 50 lakh. While ISKCON extended a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh, District Collector allocated Rs 30 lakh from the CSR funds. The ISKCON at Sagar Nagar will take care of its maintenance.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Lok Sabha member MVV Satyanarayana, KGH Superintendent Ashok Kumar, Andhra Medical College Principal Butchibabu and others participated in the inauguration of the renovated choultry in KGH. The Minister also inaugurated the urban primary health centre at Lakelapalem. MLA Adeepraj and others attended the programme. State YSRCP leader P Srinivasa Rao felicitated the health minister on the occasion.

Mayor lays stone for works in 23rd ward

On Tuesday, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari laid the foundation for drinking water and under-drainage works in the 23rd ward. The works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 33 lakh. Recently, the GVMC approved 96 out of 97 proposals for development works in the city’s 52nd ward.

