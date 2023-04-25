As the theatres are gearing up some exciting releases in the last week of April, the digital platforms are putting their best foot forward to entertain us. From a hilarious Telugu drama to the much-awaited international spy thriller, the web series releasing on OTT in the final week of April are sure to be some of the best releases this year so far. Make sure to check them out.

Here are the web series releasing on OTT in the final week of April.

Save the Tigers

Directed by Teja Kakumanu and created by Mahi V Raghav and Pradeep Advaitham, Save the Tigers is an upcoming Telugu comedy-drama series. The series stars Abhinav Gomatam, Priyadarshi, and Chaitanya Krishna in the lead roles. The plot connects three middle-class men frustrated with their married lives and their daily struggles to keep up with their wives. Hymavathi, Pavani Gangireddy, and Deviyani play the female lead, while Harsha Vardhan, Gangavva, Venu, Rohini, and Saddam play supporting roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 27 April 2023

Vyavastha

Avinash Chakraborthy is a ruthless advocate who aims to monopolise the legal system, and his law firm, Check Mate, is his strongest weapon besides his immense greed for power. But a junior lawyer with almost zero experience in legal battles goes against the mogul to fight for his ex-lover’s favour in the court of law. How does Vamsi plan to win the case? Vyavastha is a Telugu legal drama starring Karthik Rathnam, Sampath Raj, Hebah Patel, and Kamna Jetmalani as plot-defining characters.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 28 April 2023

Citadel

Citadel, a global spy agency, is on the brink of collapse as the memories of its agents are wiped clean. In the midst of this chaos, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, rises to take their place. The former agents of Citadel must race against time to regain their memories and find the courage to fight back against this new threat. Will they be able to unite and stop Manticore before it’s too late? This upcoming American sci-fi action thriller stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 28 April 2023

Dr Romantic S3

Dr Romantic is a Korean romantic medical drama starring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Teon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, and others as lead characters. Boo Yong-joo, now known as Kim Sa-bu, continues his mission of teaching young doctors to fight against power and money for the sake of their patients. Sa-bu visits Geosan University Hospital to recruit a new surgeon and meets Seo Woo-jin, a doctor with a troubled past who has been ostracised by his colleagues. Meanwhile, Cha Eun-jae, who has been suspended from Geosan Hospital, follows Sa-bu and Woo-jin to Doldam Hospital. The series follows the lives of these three doctors as they face new challenges.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 28 April 2023

Sweet Tooth S2

Sweet Tooth is a web series about a viral pandemic called the Sick that wipes out most of humanity and creates hybrid babies. Gus, a half-deer hybrid, searches for his mother in Colorado with the help of Tommy Jepperd, a lone traveller who protects him. Meanwhile, Dr Aditya Singh and Aimee seek to find a cure and protect sanctuaries for hybrids. This American post-apocalyptic fantasy drama stars Nono Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, and others.

The Nurse

The Nurse is an upcoming medical crime suspense thriller and is loosely based on a real-life incident. This series follows a newly-joined nurse at a hospital who starts observing her colleague’s eccentric behaviour and believes that he is behind the sudden patient deaths.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 April 2023

The Good Bad Mother

The Good Bad Mother is an upcoming Korean emotional comedy-drama starring Ra Min-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, and others in important roles. The plot follows an ambitious prosecutor who meets with a tragic accident. Left with the mind of a child, the prosecutor embarks on a journey with his mother to heal their relationship.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 April 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing on OTT this week of April you are most excited to watch.