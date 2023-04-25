The month of April has been a very entertaining one, both in the theatres and the OTT platforms. Movies like Virupaksha, Vidudhala, and The Super Mario Bros fared well at the box office and succeeded in entertaining moviegoers. As we enter the final week of this month, the big screens once again brace themselves up for an exciting and fresh load of releases. From Akhil Akkineni’s next to the Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited sequel, the movies releasing at the theatres in the final week of April are sure to be engaging.

Read on for the list of new movies releasing in theatres in the final week of April.

Agent

One of the most awaited theatrical releases of this month, Agent is Akhil’s next shot at success after a series of failures right from the beginning of his career. Directed by Surender Reddy, the action thriller stars Mammootty in a prominent role and debutant Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. The plot follows Rikki, a wild and free-spirited man on a secret mission. What is his mission? Why did he become so violent? Find out the answers this week at the theatres.

Release date: 28 April 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2

A sequel to Mani Ratnam’s 2022 film, PS-1, Ponniyin Selvan 2 follows the Cholas after Arulmozhi Varman is declared dead, sparking an insider war for the throne. Based on a novel series by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the movie stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Parthiban, and others play key supporting roles.

Release date: 28 April 2023

The Song of Scorpions

The Song of Scorpions is a Rajasthani drama written and directed by Anup Singh and premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in August 2019. Set in the desert lands of Rajasthan, the plot follows Nooran, a beautiful young woman carrying the legacy of Scorpion Singers, healers with the magical ability to cure a deadly scorpion bite with their voice. When she is wrongfully inflicted with accusations, a camel trader, who has been in love with her for a long time, comes forward with a marriage proposal. The rest of the plot follows how she fights to lift the false accusations off her.

Release date: 28 April 2023

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, Pachuvum Athbitha Vilakkum is an upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama starring Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Indrans, and others in lead roles. The film follows a middle-class youth settled in Mumbai and the incidents that happen on his journey to Kerala.

Release date: 28 April 2023

