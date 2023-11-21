In a recent incident, Mansoor Ali Khan, a popular Tamilian actor has passed disrespectful comments on actress Trisha Krishnan. The actor stated that he wished to share screen space with her and fantasised about filming a rape scene, and was disappointed to have missed the opportunity.

In response to the derogatory comments, Trisha firmly stated that she would never share screen space with him. “I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste,” she added.

Notable film actors from the Telugu and Tamil industries expressed their concern on the matter. “The comments are distasteful and disgusting for any woman or girl,” said Megastar Chiranjeevi. Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed how disheartened and enraged he felt about working with the same team. Renowned female stars Khushboo and Radhika Sarathkumar, and singer Chinmayi Sripaada extended their strong support and condemned Khan’s actions.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo moto in this matter and directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Khan. The NCW stated that this is a punishable offence under IPC Section 509 B (sexual harassment by electronic mode). Nadigar Sangam (the South Indian Artistes’ Association) issued a temporary ban on the actor. M Nasser, president of the committee states that the ban will only be lifted if he publicly apologizes.

Meanwhile, Mansoor Ali Khan clarifies that he will not apologise to Trisha as he has not done anything wrong. Khan claims that his words were taken out of context, and the videos going viral have been edited. The actor threatens Nadigar Sangam to retract their ban, otherwise, the film body will face a huge backlash. Khan also used inappropriate language while addressing the NCW with the media.

