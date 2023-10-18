Pan-India films are breaking down the barriers between Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood, showcasing the diversity of India’s languages beautifully. This week, we’re in for a treat with four major movies releasing in the theatres, spanning Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages ahead of the Dasara festival. It’s thrilling to witness Bollywood actors taking on new challenges in the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada film industries. If you’re as excited as we are, be sure to grab your tickets in advance and savour these cinematic experiences with a big tub of popcorn.

Here is the list of the movies releasing this week in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada at the theatres this Dasara season.

Leo

Leo is an eagerly awaited pan-India action thriller film helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie features Vijay in the lead role, with a stellar supporting cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. The narrative follows a chocolate maker in Kashmir, who unexpectedly becomes a local buzz. Why is a drug cartel behind him? What dangerous secrets does his past hold?

Release date: 19 October

Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari is a Telugu action comedy-drama film, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film boasts a dynamic cast with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and the debut of Arjun Rampal in Telugu cinema. The story revolves around Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari, a determined individual seeking retribution against a powerful businessman who has caused him financial distress.

Releasing date: 19 October

Ghost

Ghost is a Kannada-language heist action thriller film written and directed by MG Srinivas. The movie features Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. The story revolves around a group of individuals who have masterminded the hijacking of a city jail. Their demand? The release of a mysterious figure known as Ghost. Failing to meet their demands could result in the mass liberation of all the incarcerated criminals, creating a high-stakes situation that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Release date: 19 October

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a Telugu-language period action thriller written and directed by Vamsee. The film stars Ravi Teja in the titular role, marking the debut of Nupur Sanon. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Murali Sharma. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, the story unfolds in Stuartpuram, where Tiger Nageswara Rao reigns as a notorious thief, spreading terror and gaining legendary status for his audacious heists that continually outsmart the police. The narrative delves into the thrilling escapades of Tiger and the exhilarating cat-and-mouse game between him and law enforcement.

Release date: 20 October

Let us know which one of these Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies releasing in theatres this week you are watching for Dasara. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.