Here are the movies releasing this week of October on OTT platforms.

The Wandering Earth II

The Wandering Earth II is a gripping sci-fi action drama helmed by Frant Gwo. The film stars Wu Jing, Sha Yi, Zhu-Yan Manzi, Li Xuejian, Andy Friend, Wang Zhi, Kawawa Kadichi, Vatilli Makarychev, Clara Lee, and Tony Nicholson. Humanity constructs colossal engines on Earth’s surface, embarking on a treacherous cosmic journey in search of a new habitat. Youth must bravely step up, racing against time to rescue Earth and secure a future.

Release Date: 18 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kandasamys: The Baby

Kandasamys: The Baby is a delightful comedy directed by Jayan Moodley. The film features Jailoshini Naidoo, Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni Naicker, Madhushan Singh, Koobeshan Naidoo, and Ugan Naidoo. It humorously portrays the journey of two Indian families navigating their differences and comical mishaps while coming together due to their children’s blossoming love, creating heartwarming moments along the way.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Maama Mascheendra

Maama Mascheendra is a compelling film directed by Harshavardhan. The movie stars Sudheer Babu, Mirnalini Ravi, Eesha Rebba, Shakalaka Shankar, Harshavardhan, Ali Reza, Rajiv Kanakala, Hari Teja, Ajay, and Mirchi Kiran. It delves into the life of Parasuram, depicting his journey of overcoming fears and inhibitions, and showcasing a transformative evolution that shapes his character.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Old Dads

Old Dads, directed by Bill Burr, features a stellar cast including Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Katrina Bowden, C. Thomas Howell, Natasha Leggero, and Miles Robbins. The film follows the hilarious journey of three close friends navigating the challenges of fatherhood at a later stage in life, facing off against modern parenting dynamics and societal changes post-1987.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Red Sandal Wood

Red Sandal Wood is a gripping action thriller directed by Guru Ramaanujam. The film stars Vetri, Diya Mayurikha, Kabali Vishwanth, Ramachandra Raju, M. S. Bhaskar, Vinod Sagar, Ganesh Venkatraman, G. Marimuthu, Ravi Venkatraman, and Janaki Jayaraman. Centred on an aspiring boxer from North Madras, the story unfolds as he embarks on a journey to Renigunta to find his girlfriend’s missing brother, uncovering a scandal involving the illegal Red Sandalwood trade.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Aha

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a thrilling sci-fi action adventure directed by Steven Caple Jr., stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, and Luna Lauren Velez. Optimus Prime and the Autobots face their greatest peril as a formidable new threat endangers Earth. To save the planet, they unite with the mighty Maximals, a powerful faction of Transformers, for an epic battle.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sayen: Desert Road

Sayen: Desert Road is a gripping Spanish action thriller directed by Alexander Witt. Sayen, a fugitive pursued nationwide, ventures into the Atacama Desert on a quest for justice against Actaeon, a multinational entity accountable for her family’s tragic demise and environmental devastation in Chile. Along the way, she forges alliances with newfound comrades, united in their mission to bring down Acteon and its director, Máximo Torres.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Other Zoey

The Other Zoey is a charming romantic comedy directed by Sara Zandieh. Starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell, Patrick Fabian, Jorge López, Amalia Yoo, Mallori Johnson, and Maggie Thurmon, the film follows Zoey Miller, a brilliant computer science student unenthralled by romance. However, her world takes a delightful twist when Zack, the school’s soccer sensation, suffers amnesia and confuses Zoey for his girlfriend, sparking an unexpected romantic adventure.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

