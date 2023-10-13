Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 11 OTT releases today that promise a boredom-free weekend

Mark Antony

One of the most-awaited OTT releases today, Mark Antony is a sci-fi action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This movie boasts a stellar cast with Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, and Selvaraghavan taking on the lead roles. In addition to these talented actors, the film also features Sunil, Abhinaya, and Ritu Varma in prominent roles. The plot follows an orphaned mechanic who stumbles upon a mysterious telephone that gives its possessor the power to make calls to the past.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mistake

Mistake is a Telugu comedy suspense thriller directed by Bharrath Komalapati and stars Abhinav Sardar, Raja Ravindra, Ajau Kathurvarm Nayan Karishma, and others in main roles. The plot follows three friends who plan an escape with their girlfriends to avoid life-threatening consequences. But an online order delivery makes things worse.

OTT platform: Aha

Prem Kumar

Starring Santosh Sobhan and Rashi Singh in the lead roles, Prema Kumar is a Telugu rom-com directed by Abhishek Maharshi. The plot follows a young man whose dreams of marriage remain a dream, thanks to his misfortune. This turns him into a private detective with a specialisation in weddings. What happens when he finally meets his special one?

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kasargold

Directed by Mridul Nair, Kasargold is a Malayalam crime drama starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Siddique in the main roles. The plot follows two gold smugglers who lose valuable cargo in a car crash. To retrieve their items, they need to enter the dangerous underworld of Kerala.

OTT platform: Netflix

Phantom

Phantom is a Korean spy action movie based on a 2007 novel, Feng Sheng, written by Mai Jai. Set in 1993, the film unfolds around the backdrop of the Japanese colonisation of Korea. After a failed attempt on a military general, the Japanese hunt a Korean spy planted by an underground organisation.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Matti Katha

Directed by Pavan Kadiyala, the film stars Ajay Ved, Maya Mannu, Balveer Singh, and Nandakishore Ganapati. Set in a rural village near Hyderabad, it delves into the lives of three college-bound friends, exploring youthful happiness and the painful loss of their ancestral land. The narrative unravels a compelling family drama, revealing a dark conspiracy orchestrated by a village leader.

OTT platform: Aha

The Conference

The Conference, directed by Patrik Eklund, unravels as a team-building event takes a dark turn. Municipal employees at a conference accuse each other of corruption, poisoning the environment, while a sinister figure begins to slaughter the participants. The film stars Katia Winter, Eva Melander, and Adam Lundgren, delving into a nightmarish scenario that unfolds amidst the facade of a professional gathering.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Burial

The Burial, directed by Maggie Betts, unfolds a legal drama based on true events, chronicling lawyer Willie E. Gary and his client, Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe. The narrative revolves around their lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company, as originally documented in a 1999 New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. Jamie Foxx portrays Gary, while Tommy Lee Jones takes on the role of O’Keefe, accompanied by Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Bill Camp in the cast.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Goosebumps

In Goosebumps, an amalgamation of action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy, a quintet of high school students, portrayed by Justin Long, Isa Briones, and others, embarks on an eerie adventure. Their quest involves delving into the enigmatic demise of Harold Biddle, a teen who passed away tragically three decades ago, all while uncovering unsettling family secrets that have remained hidden for years.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Shantit Kranti S2

Shantit Kranti, directed by Paula McGlynn and Sarang Sathaye, features Chetan Dange, Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Abhay Mahajan, and more. This season unfolds a comedic coming-of-age tale focusing on three young men in their late 20s. Opting for a Goa escapade to navigate their existential dilemmas, they comically find themselves in a meditation retreat in Lonavala, triggering unexpected introspection and humour.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi, a crime thriller directed by Milan Luthria, follows Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), an associate of Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak), Delhi’s prominent illegal arms dealer. Arjun faces daunting trials in a cutthroat power battle, presenting a riveting narrative with a stellar cast including Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka, Mehreen Pirzada, Harleen Sethi, and more.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.