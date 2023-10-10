Navigate the flood of new movies releasing this October on OTT this week. The abundance of online and theatrical content makes it crucial not to miss out on great shows and movies. We have carefully curated a selection of this week’s latest OTT content, making your choices easier and ensuring you stay updated with the best in entertainment.

Here are the movies releasing this week of October on OTT platforms.

Once Upon A Star

Once Upon A Star, directed by Nonzee Nimibutr, unfolds in the Mitr-Petchara era of Thai cinema. The film traces the journey of a mobile pharmaceutical-cinema troupe, striving to present live-dubbed movies. Their path is challenging, marked by hardships and deceptions as they strive to achieve their objectives. The movie, starring Sukollawat Kanarot, Darina Boonchu, and Nuengthida Sophon, delves into their trials and aspirations.

Release Date: 11 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Awareness

Awareness, directed by Daniel Benmayor, follows Ian, a teenager gifted with the ability to create illusions in others’ minds. Caught between two factions aware of his powers, he grapples with a conflict, forced to choose sides in an impending war. Starring Carlos Scholz, María Pedraza, Pedro Alonso, Lela Loren, and Óscar Jaenada, the film delves into Ian’s struggle to navigate a world shaped by his extraordinary abilities.

Release Date: 11 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In My Mother’s Skin

In My Mother’s Skin, directed by Kenneth Dagatan, is a World War II revolving around young Tala. Faced with her mother’s imminent demise, Tala makes a daring choice to seek aid from a carnivorous fairy. The film features a cast including Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Napoliapuli, James Mavie Estrella, Angeli Bayani, Ronnie Lazaro, Arnold Reyes, Noel Sto Domingo, and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, depicting the desperate measures Tala takes to save her loved one.

Release Date: 12 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Prema Vimanam

Prema Vimanam, directed by Santosh Kata, follows two aspiring children longing to board a flight. Their dream takes unexpected turns when they encounter a young couple desperate to catch a flight for a fresh start, adding complexity to their journey. Starring Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sangeeth Shobhan, the film weaves their intertwined aspirations and challenges.

Release Date: 12 October 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

The Burial

The Burial, directed by Maggie Betts, unfolds a legal drama based on true events, chronicling lawyer Willie E. Gary and his client, Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe. The narrative revolves around their lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company, as originally documented in a 1999 New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. Jamie Foxx portrays Gary, while Tommy Lee Jones takes on the role of O’Keefe, accompanied by Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Bill Camp in the cast.

Release Date: 13 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Matti Katha

Directed by Pavan Kadiyala, the film stars Ajay Ved, Maya Mannu, Balveer Singh, and Nandakishore Ganapati. Set in a rural village near Hyderabad, it delves into the lives of three college-bound friends, exploring youthful happiness and the painful loss of their ancestral land. The narrative unravels a compelling family drama, revealing a dark conspiracy orchestrated by a village leader.

Release Date: 13 October 2023

OTT Platform: Aha

The Conference

The Conference, directed by Patrik Eklund, unravels as a team-building event takes a dark turn. Municipal employees at a conference accuse each other of corruption, poisoning the environment, while a sinister figure begins to slaughter the participants. The film stars Katia Winter, Eva Melander, and Adam Lundgren, delving into a nightmarish scenario that unfolds amidst the facade of a professional gathering.

Release Date: 13 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of October on OTT you are waiting to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.