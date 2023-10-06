With several interesting theatrical releases like MAD, Sudheer Babu’s Maama Mascheendra, Month of Madhu, Mission Raniganj, and others, the weekend fun quotient reached an all-time high. The wide range of genres is sure to keep us hooked to the big screens with their grippy plotlines and star cast. But if you prefer spending time indoors this weekend, the digital platforms are loading up with a load of content for you. From binge-worthy web series to entertaining movies, the list of OTT releases today has it all. Make sure to check them out.

Here are the interesting releases today on your favourite OTT platforms.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and more. The story follows Tara Singh, missing after a border fight during the “Crush India” campaign in 1971, likely imprisoned in Pakistan. His son, Charanjeet Jeete Singh, embarks on a mission to rescue him but gets imprisoned and tormented. Tara must now save his son from this harrowing ordeal and seek revenge for past events.

OTT platform: Zee5

Insidious: The Red Door

“Insidious: The Red Door” is a horror film directed by Patrick Wilson. It stars Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert, Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert, Sinclair Daniel, Hiam Abbass, and Andrew Astor. The story follows Josh Lambert as he accompanies his son, Dalton, to college, only to confront a horrifying past that resurfaces and haunts their lives.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mr. Pregnant

Mr. Pregnant, a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati, features Syed Sohel Ryan and Roopa Koduvayur. The storyline revolves around a unique twist where the protagonist experiences pregnancy, delving into the delicate theme of maternal mortality during childbirth.

OTT platform: Aha

The Great Indian Suicide

The Great Indian Suicide, a Telugu thriller, hits Aha streaming on October 6. It delves into a family’s perilous plan to revive a dear one through a mass suicide, inspired by real incidents in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Viplove Koneti, the cast includes Hebah Patel, Naresh VK, Pavitra Lokesh, and Jaya Prakash.

OTT platform: Aha

Totally Killer

Totally Killer is an American comedy horror film directed by Nahnatchka Khan and written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D’Angelo. The cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Charlie Gillespie, and Lochlyn Munro. The plot centres on Jamie, whose mother grapples with the return of the “Sweet Sixteen Killer.” Jamie is accidentally transported to 1987, the year of the original murders, and must navigate the era incognito.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Fair Play

Fair Play, directed by Chloe Domont, features Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, and Rich Sommer. The plot follows a recently engaged couple. When the girl unexpectedly advances in a competitive hedge fund firm, their relationship teeters on the edge. She faces a crucial decision, forcing her to prioritize and navigate the delicate balance between love and career.

OTT platform: Netflix

Loki Season 2

Loki, a Marvel Cinematic Universe series, was created by Michael Waldron. The second season features Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Eugene Cordero. Following Avengers: Endgame, the series follows Loki, the God of Mischief, who is displaced in time, challenging his nature as he collaborates with others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Mumbai Diaries, a medical drama, was created and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Season 2 stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. The series delves into the hardships experienced by medical staff and first responders in Mumbai during times of crisis.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these releases today on OTT platforms you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.