As the first week of October unfolds, entertainment enthusiasts are in for a treat with a diverse array of captivating web series releasing on OTT. From an enigmatic paranormal series to the masterful art of thievery and the poignant struggles of a young thief, the plots promise an eclectic blend of drama, intrigue, and comedy. Buckle up for a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense as these six series take centre stage in the realm of digital storytelling.

Here is the list of web series releasing on OTT in October first week.

The Good Doctor- Season 6

The Good Doctor centres on Shaun Murphy, a surgical prodigy with autism and savant syndrome. In this season, Audrey Lim, a key character, delves into a surgical incident. The medical team also operates on a military reenactor. The notable cast includes Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick, and Christina Chang as Audrey Lim, among others.

Release date: 4 October 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Everything Now

Everything Now, a teen comedy-drama series, was created by Ripley Parker and stars Sophie Wilde as the lead. The cast features Vivienne Acheampong, Stephen Fry, Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, and Alex Hassell. The show follows 16-year-old Mia Polanco’s journey as she returns home after a prolonged battle with an eating disorder.

Release date: 5 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Lupin- Season 3

In Lupin season 3, starring Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Etan Simon, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Vincent Londez, and Shirine Boutella, viewers follow Assane Diop, a skilled thief. The show revolves around Assane, the son of a Senegalese immigrant, as he navigates a life of crime in pursuit of justice and a brighter future in France.

Release date: 5 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Loki- Season 2

Loki, a Marvel Cinematic Universe series, was created by Michael Waldron. The second season features Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Eugene Cordero. Following Avengers: Endgame, it follows Loki, the God of Mischief, who is displaced in time, challenging his nature as he collaborates with others.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Disney Hotstar

Mumbai Diaries- Season 2

Mumbai Diaries, a medical drama, was created and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Season 2 stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. The series delves into the hardships experienced by medical staff and first responders in Mumbai during times of crisis.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Glitch- Season 4

Glitch is an Australian paranormal drama that unveils a small town’s upheaval as six past residents mysteriously emerge from their graves, reawakening. Tony Ayres, Louise Fox, and Adam Hill co-created this intriguing series. The talented cast features Patrick Brammall, Genevieve O’Reilly, Emma Booth, and others, adding depth to the enigmatic narrative.

Release date: 7 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

