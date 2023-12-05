December started off with a bang with Animal, which is a box office blockbuster. The films lined up for this week’s release are sure to entertain the audience at the cinemas this weekend. Spend some quality time with your friends or family by watching one of these films at the theatres. From emotional dramas to comedy’s and thrillers, checkout the list of movies releasing in theatre this week.

Hi Nanna

This emotional family drama narrates the story of a caring father and his six year old daughter. Their life takes a turn when a woman befriends them, wanting to know about his past. What is the father’s past? Will he reveal the truth to his daughter? The film is directed by Shouryuv and features Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Shruthi Hassan in lead roles. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Waham. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Release date: 7 December 2023

Extra ordinary man

Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, this Telugu comedy action drama features Nithiin and Sree Leela in lead roles. The plot revolves around a man who was always neglected and pushed to the back, his entire life. The ban is determined to turn his life around and stand tall. The music of this film is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Release date: 8 December 2023

Wonka

Wonka is a English fantasy musical which is based on the extraordinary character Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The character in the book depicts Wonka as a genius who sells irresistible chocolates. A young and poor Willy Wonka dreams of opening a chocolate shop in the city and bethrow greedy chocolatiers in the industry. The movie is directed by Paul King and stars Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Coleman and Hugh Grant in prominent roles.

Release date: 8 December 2023

Ohh Cinderella

Ohh Cinderella is a Malayalam drama film directed by Renolze Rehman and stars Dilsha Prasannan and Aju Varghese in lead roles. The movie tells the story of a well known producer and director who faces a “Me too” allegation from an unknown entity named Cinderella. The whole industry is baffled when the real identity of Cinderella is revealed.

Release date: 8 December 2023

Aval Peyar Rajni

This Tamil crime thriller movie tells the story of two siblings Naveen and Gowri. They find themselves entangled in a web of chaos and danger with a life threatening danger. The story unravels a mysterious quest to uncover the enigmatic identity of Rajni. The film is directed by Vinil Scariah Varghese and stars Kalidas Jayaram, Namitha Pramod and Reba Monica John in lead roles.

Release date: 8 December 2023

Rani

Rani is a Malayalam family drama movie and tells the struggles a small-time farmer’s family has to go through to find a good life in a village. The farmer’s daughter unintentionally finds some of her classmates doing something against the law, raises the matter and informs the concerned people. The film is directed by Nizamudeen Nazar and stars Shivani Menon, Biju Sopanam and Kavitha Biju in lead roles.

Release date: 8 December 2023

Thee Ivan

Thee Ivan is a Tamil language drama film directed by Jayamurugan Muthusamy and stars Karthik, Suman Jayamurugan, and Sukanya in lead roles. The plot revolves around a woman who gets pregnant, decides to get married and leaves town before her pregnancy is revealed. Her boyfriend dies in an unexpected accident. How is she going to get through the rest of her life?

Release date: 8 December 2023

