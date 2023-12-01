The much awaited theatrical release, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, has hit the screens on 1 December 2023. Released alongside Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, Animal turned out to be the top pick for majority of the audience this weekend. The film has already earned 34 crore from its advance booking ticket sales. Makers expect the film to be a blockbuster success, making huge collections worldwide.

Read through our Animal movie review to know whether or not you should watch this epic crime drama in theatres this weekend.

The first half of the film is really enjoyable, as there was strong emotional connection building up in the movie. The setting and character buildup is well appreciated and the screenplay maintained a proper flow. The father and son relationship in this part of the movie showcases only one issue, and does not cover other parts. This segment of the movie is filled with lot of violent action sequences. The pre interval and interval fight scenes are visually extraordinary to watch.

Coming to the second half, the flow and emotional connection built up in the first half were not carried out throughout the film in the same manner. Bobby Deol is only introduced in the latter part of the second half, contrary to what the fans expected. The second half of the movie has completely transformed into a dark, twisted revenge drama, diverting from the father and son relationship. This segment of the film dives deeply into the character arc of Ranbir, and thus fails to keep up the emotional connect with the audience.

The climax fight sequence is very bold, and the movie ends with a strong post credit scene, hinting at a sequel. Despite some display of toxic behaviour and sexual abuse by the lead character, the film entertains with heavy action scenes. Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s dark action flick is not everyone’s cup of tea, and definitely not for the light hearted. Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have given stellar acting performances, and the music of the film is noteworthy.

