The theatrical releases of November proved to be entertaining with a wide range of genres from horror, action, family drama, and much more. Following this surge of entertainment, the big screens are yet again gearing up to enthral moviegoers in the next 30 days. The movies releasing in the theatres in December range from highly-anticipated pan-India flicks to heartwarming romances. Make sure to check them out.

Here is the list of movies releasing in the theatres in December.

Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is an upcoming action thriller starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others in crucial roles. The plot follows a son deprived of his father’s love who turns into a ruthless gangster committing gory crimes. But when his family is at stake, he has to put his life at risk.

Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is an upcoming Telugu romantic drama directed by Shouryuv starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The plot follows a single father whose world revolves around his daughter. But is he the father of the child? What does his past hold? Who is Mahi’s mom?

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire

Salaar is one of the most-awaited pan-India releases of the year with a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruthi Hassan, and others. The film revolves around two friends in a crime world who turn into enemies for life. Prashanth Neel directs this film.

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is a tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal and a legendary Army General. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this Indian biographical drama stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Extra Ordinary Man

Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, Extra Ordinary Man is a Telugu comedy-drama starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The plot follows a small-time film actor whose career takes several ups and downs. But he faces the biggest twist when he finds himself against a crime boss.

Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine is an upcoming action thriller directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Based on true events, the film is touted as India’s biggest Air Force action thriller. It stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles.

Dunki

Directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, Dunki is a Hindi adventure comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others. The plot follows four friends with the dream of travelling to London. But the lack of a visa and ticket stops them from fulfilling their dream. How a soldier comes to their rescue and takes them to their dreamland forms the crux.

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the theatres in December you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.